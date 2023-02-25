Independent Representative Shanda Yates asks court to disqualify two Democratic candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Independent State Representative Shanda Yates wants two Democratic challengers for her seat disqualified for the August primary election.

Angela Grayson and Kia Monique Jones are running for the District 64 seat in the state legislature.

In court documents, Yates says she filed a petition contesting the qualifications of Grayson and Jones with the Democratic Party State Executive Committee.

She says Grayson and Jones don’t meet the two year residency requirement to run for the office and Jones was not registered to vote at a residential address in the legislative district.

The complaints were filed in Hinds County Circuit Court Friday after Yates says the State Executive Committee denied her petitions.

Special judges will be appointed to hear the cases.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.