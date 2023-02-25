Gem and Mineral Show set for Saturday and Sunday at MS Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, set your sights on the Mississippi Trade Mart.

The facility will be host to the Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society’s 64th Annual Show this Saturday and Sunday.

The event promises something for the whole family, from crafts for children to exhibitions on jewelry making, all centered around the sparkle of gems and the natural wonder of fossils and minerals.

The show will include museum displays and hands-on crafts and learning activities for children, as well as a “touch and see” table, which will give visitors an opportunity to examine a large collection of Mississippi rocks and minerals.

Jewelry artists, meanwhile, will demonstrate techniques in beading, wire wrapping, gem faceting and other crafts.

If that doesn’t suit you, flint knapping enthusiasts will be on hand to show how arrows, bow drills and other stone tools were made.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 25 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 26.

The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society was founded in 1957. The goal of the organization is to promote the knowledge and enjoyment of activities related to earth sciences.

For more information, visit email mgmsshow@missgems.org or visit missgems.org.

