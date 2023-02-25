Careers
Gem and Mineral Show set for Saturday and Sunday at MS Trade Mart

Semiprecious stones on display at the 2022 Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society Show.
Semiprecious stones on display at the 2022 Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society Show.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, set your sights on the Mississippi Trade Mart.

The facility will be host to the Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society’s 64th Annual Show this Saturday and Sunday.

The event promises something for the whole family, from crafts for children to exhibitions on jewelry making, all centered around the sparkle of gems and the natural wonder of fossils and minerals.

The show will include museum displays and hands-on crafts and learning activities for children, as well as a “touch and see” table, which will give visitors an opportunity to examine a large collection of Mississippi rocks and minerals.

Jewelry artists, meanwhile, will demonstrate techniques in beading, wire wrapping, gem faceting and other crafts.

If that doesn’t suit you, flint knapping enthusiasts will be on hand to show how arrows, bow drills and other stone tools were made.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 25 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 26.

The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society was founded in 1957. The goal of the organization is to promote the knowledge and enjoyment of activities related to earth sciences.

For more information, visit email mgmsshow@missgems.org or visit missgems.org.

