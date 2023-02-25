First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The entire area will cool down to the 50s and 60s overnight as clouds continue to pass overhead. This stationary front will gradually begin lifting northward by Saturday, allowing for temperatures to climb back to the 70s to lower 80s for most locations in central Mississippi. We will still notice a decent number of clouds around tomorrow with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. More sun breaks are expected into Sunday with highs well above normal in the lower to middle 80s. Our next weather maker is on track to move in on Monday of early next week. Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with this front as it rolls in. A slight drop in temperatures and humidity is expected in the wake of the front on Tuesday before trending warmer again by mid to late week. More unsettled weather is also possible during this time from another frontal system.

