First Alert Forecast: We are tracking cloudy skies and warmer temperatures through Sunday. Greater rain chances return this upcoming week with Highs returning to the 60s by Friday.

Cloudy conditions outside for us today with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Cloudy...
Cloudy conditions outside for us today with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Cloudy cover could begin to break apart going into the afternoon, which will help rise temperatures throughout the viewing area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning! This morning is relatively calm with winds picking up slightly this morning—mostly cloudy today.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our wavering front will gradually lift northward through Saturday, pushing highs back into the 70s and 80s for all. Expect mostly to mainly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers here and there. We’ll get back on equal footing for Sunday with morning clouds fading to sunshine breaks with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Temperatures remain in the 80s and 70s through Thursday of next week with Highs falling to the 60s by Friday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will sweep through Monday – yielding a risk for a few storms – an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Beyond that, we’ll trend quiet and dry for Tuesday, gradually trending warmer toward mid-late next week. Another system looks to make its presence known over the area by Thursday and Friday.

