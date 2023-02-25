Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Coroner: no foul play expected after person found dead at South Jackson apartment complex

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says no foul play is expected after a person was found dead at a South Jackson apartment complex.

WLBT crews spotted Jackson Police at the Southbrook Gardens Apartments off Daniel Lake Boulevard Friday night.

The identity of the person has not been made public.

