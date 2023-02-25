Advocacy groups renew concerns about amended House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders of local and national advocacy groups that presented strong opposition to House Bill 1020′s original version believe the amended -- and gutted -- Senate version will still take away the rights of voters in Jackson and introduce new problems.

“We have to figure out how to get to a better place, because this isn’t about protecting people, it seems like it’s about controlling people,” said State Director Waikinya Clanton with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Clanton said there are a few positives in House Bill 1020 -- no permanent appointed judges, a new elected circuit court judge in three years and more assistant district attorneys -- but the negatives outweigh the positives because they involve fundamental rights.

“We’re being muted by the these very dangerous pieces of legislation. And so I am greatly concerned about it, you know, as this bill does, indeed, infringe and attack our rights and civil liberties,” Clanton said.

The bill now says that in order for events to take place on sidewalks near government buildings, like protests, organizers will have to get written permission from the Capitol Police chief or Public Safety Commissioner Tindell instead of a permit from the city of Jackson.

Those who organize protests on behalf of groups like the People’s Advocacy Institute have a problem with that.

“The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, in collaboration with many groups, would hold these protests in front of the governor’s mansion every Monday during the water crisis,” said Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute. “And so, you know, I think that that is a direct attack to prevent that those type of actions from moving forward, actions that clearly had an impact, because we see the federal government stepping in to offer support.”

Supporters of the bill maintain it will reduce crime in Jackson and help with the court backlog.

“If the true goal was to reduce crime here, we would see the state investing in, you know, violence interrupter programs in our education systems in social programs and mental health programs, drug rehabilitation programs. Additionally, if the true concern was to reduce the court backlog, we would see the state funding the crime lab, the medical examiner’s office, providing more court support staff,” said Harya Tarekegn, director of advocacy and policy for the Mississippi Center for Justice.

The newly-amended legislation also requires a memorandum of understanding between the city of Jackson and DPS.

The bill’s language says if the city doesn’t follow through with that, any dispute people have with Capitol Police will be resolved in favor of the Department of Public Safety.

“There’s no negotiating power there for the mayor or for Jackson Police Department, if the default of no agreement is that the head of the Department of Public Safety... all disputes are resolved in favor of them anyway,” Tarekegn said. “And so you’re coming to the negotiating table already at a huge disadvantage.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba called the revised legislation an attack against Black leadership.

“The portion of the bill that suggests that the City of Jackson sign a memorandum of understanding in ‘agreement’ with the [Capitol Complex Improvement District] merely suggests legislators realize this bill is fraught with constitutional issues. Therefore, they want it cloaked as an agreement between the city and the state - as opposed to what it really is - a seizure of power over our City,” Lumumba said.

