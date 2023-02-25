Adult changing tables could be added for the disabled in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Restrooms in your area may be changing soon if House Bill 1048 passes. The bill would add universal changing tables for those with disabilities.

I spoke to a mother who told me that this bill could change the lives of families like hers around the state. Her 10-year-old daughter is disabled and no longer meets the weight requirement of infant changing tables.

She shared her story with 3 On Your Side of something she says that most people take for granted, using the bathroom.

Representative Carolyn Crawford of Harrison County has written a bill to give businesses in the state the opportunity to apply for grants that would be overseen by the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

If the bill passes, businesses will be able to apply for up to $5,000 to install these universal changing tables in their business.

Brittany Greer shared what she has to do right now to help her daughter use the restroom.

“Our family has had to make that very difficult decision with changing her when we’re out in public,” said Greer. “I’ve had to actually change her on bathroom floors. We’ve had to change her in the back of our van, in the middle of summer, with people walking around. It’s just very undignified, and she’s a developing young person, and she deserves that dignity and respect,” said Greer.

The bill has already passed in the House and is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Greer is urging Mississippians to call their Senators to get this bill passed so that those living with disabilities and incontinence can enjoy everyday life. The deadline for House Bill 1048 to be sent to the Senate floor is Tuesday.

