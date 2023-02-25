Careers
3 former JSU Tigers to compete in HBCU Legacy Bowl

3 former JSU Tigers to compete in HBCU Legacy Bowl (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will be well-represented during Saturday’s HBCU Legacy Bowl football game in New Orleans, and one former Tiger, in particular, is garnering attention from the NFL.

Former cornerback De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren, long snapper Aarion Hartman, and offensive lineman Tony Gray are set to strap on their pads and wear their storied JSU helmet one last time in the post-season all-HBCU bowl game in front of NFL scouts.

Warren specifically has taken advantage of this opportunity, being named as a standout during the Legacy Bowl practice week by multiple reporters and has “interviewed with roughly half of the NFL’s 32 teams.,” according to Steve Wyche, an NFL Network reporter.

Jackson State football head coach T.C. Taylor says these athletes that represent HBCU’s across the country are some of the best players in the nation and can’t wait to see his former players display their talent.

“These players are among the best in the country, from MEAC, NAIA, CIAA, SIAC, we already know what the SWAC is about – and for them to get the opportunity to display their talents is huge,” Taylor said. “It’s already been a great week for them in New Orleans all week to have combine-type work has given them a great experience. It’s going to be a good time on Saturday. These players have a great opportunity, and I look forward to seeing them take advantage of it, showing that they can make it to the next level from an HBCU.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Yulman Stadium in the “Big Easy.” It will be streamed on NFL Network.

