Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 dogs dead after D’Iberville trailer home fire

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on scene of a trailer home fire Saturday morning at Rolling Hills Estates on Popp’s Ferry Road.

Firefighters and AMR rushed to the trailer park around 7:30 a.m. after reports of a fire. Crews were able to contain the blaze quickly.

A photo from a neighbor shows the trailer fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.
D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith says there was one occupant in the house when the fire started. He did manage to get out, but two dogs were trapped in the fire and unfortunately did not make it out alive.

Chief Smith says they’re not sure what caused the fire yet. They are in the early stages of their investigation. However, he says it appears the fire started in the bedroom.

