Tougaloo basketball wins multiple conference awards
Eric Strothers wins Coach of the Year, Cameron Copeland wins Player of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tougaloo College men’s basketball team defeated Southern University at New Orleans in the first round of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference tournament Thursday. Before the game, multiple members of the Bulldog team were honored with GCAC awards.
Head coach Eric Strothers won GCAC Coach of the Year, assistant coach Thomas Billups won Assistant Coach of the year, senior guard Cameron Copeland won Player of the Year, while also being named All-GCAC First Team, and senior forward Darryl Jones was named to the All-Defensive Team.
In his first year as head coach, Strothers has led the Bulldogs to a 27-1 record, and a top-seed in the GCAC tournament. Strothers was Billups’ assistant for three years before taking over for him, as Billups stepped his role back this season.
Several Bulldogs were named to the All-GCAC Second Team; Jones, senior forward Cameron Woodall, and senior guard Trajan Fielder. In the women’s awards, senior guard Berniya Hardin was named to the All-GCAC Second Team.
The Bulldogs will face the winner of #4 Wiley College and #5 Rust College on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the GCAC semi-final.
Complete 2023 GCAC awards:
MEN’S
Coach of the Year
Eric Strothers, Tougaloo College
Assistant Coach of the Year
Thomas Billups, Tougaloo College
Player of the Year
Cameron Copeland, Tougaloo College
Newcomer of the Year
Devonte Craven, Rust College
Freshman of the Year
Raymond Reece, Philander Smith College
Defensive Player of the Year
Rayonte Childs, Philander Smith College
All-GCAC First Team
Cameron Copeland, Tougaloo College
Maurice Harvey, Wiley College
Davonte Craven, Rust College
Tyon Thompson, Fisk University
Kenyon Duling, Dillard University
All-GCAC Second Team
Darryl Jones, Tougaloo College
Cameron Woodall, Tougaloo College
Trajan Fielder, Tougaloo College
Aaron Johnson, Philander Smith College
Raheem Carter, Dillard University
All-Defensive Team
Rayonte Childs, Philander Smith College
Raymond Reece, Philander Smith College
Michael Ashley, Fisk University
Ty’Ohn Trimble, Dillard University
Darryl Jones, Tougaloo College
WOMEN’S
Coach of the Year
Eric Jackson, Rust College
Assistant Coach of the Year
Anthony Cooper, Fisk University
Player of the Year
Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University
Newcomer of the Year
Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University
Freshman of the Year
Nekaya Williams, Oakwood University
Defensive Player of the Year
Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University
All-GCAC First Team
Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University
Myia Yelder, Philander Smith College
Ariana Hart, Dillard University
Katie Blackmon, Rust College
Dasia Turner, Philander Smith College
All-GCAC Second Team
Diamond Hawthorne, Wiley College
Anayah Davis, Fisk University
Nekaya Williams, Oakwood University
Kaitlyn Davis, Wiley College
Berniya Hardin, Tougaloo College
All-Defensive Team
Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University
Myia Yelder, Philander Smith College
Dasia Turner, Philander Smith College
Katie Blackmon, Rust College
Dilliard, Ariana Hart, Dillard University
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.