Tougaloo basketball wins multiple conference awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tougaloo College men’s basketball team defeated Southern University at New Orleans in the first round of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference tournament Thursday. Before the game, multiple members of the Bulldog team were honored with GCAC awards.

Head coach Eric Strothers won GCAC Coach of the Year, assistant coach Thomas Billups won Assistant Coach of the year, senior guard Cameron Copeland won Player of the Year, while also being named All-GCAC First Team, and senior forward Darryl Jones was named to the All-Defensive Team.

In his first year as head coach, Strothers has led the Bulldogs to a 27-1 record, and a top-seed in the GCAC tournament. Strothers was Billups’ assistant for three years before taking over for him, as Billups stepped his role back this season.

Several Bulldogs were named to the All-GCAC Second Team; Jones, senior forward Cameron Woodall, and senior guard Trajan Fielder. In the women’s awards, senior guard Berniya Hardin was named to the All-GCAC Second Team.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of #4 Wiley College and #5 Rust College on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the GCAC semi-final.

Complete 2023 GCAC awards :

MEN’S

Coach of the Year

Eric Strothers, Tougaloo College

Assistant Coach of the Year

Thomas Billups, Tougaloo College

Player of the Year

Cameron Copeland, Tougaloo College

Newcomer of the Year

Devonte Craven, Rust College

Freshman of the Year

Raymond Reece, Philander Smith College

Defensive Player of the Year

Rayonte Childs, Philander Smith College

All-GCAC First Team

Cameron Copeland, Tougaloo College

Maurice Harvey, Wiley College

Davonte Craven, Rust College

Tyon Thompson, Fisk University

Kenyon Duling, Dillard University

All-GCAC Second Team

Darryl Jones, Tougaloo College

Cameron Woodall, Tougaloo College

Trajan Fielder, Tougaloo College

Aaron Johnson, Philander Smith College

Raheem Carter, Dillard University

All-Defensive Team

Rayonte Childs, Philander Smith College

Raymond Reece, Philander Smith College

Michael Ashley, Fisk University

Ty’Ohn Trimble, Dillard University

Darryl Jones, Tougaloo College

WOMEN’S

Coach of the Year

Eric Jackson, Rust College

Assistant Coach of the Year

Anthony Cooper, Fisk University

Player of the Year

Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University

Newcomer of the Year

Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University

Freshman of the Year

Nekaya Williams, Oakwood University

Defensive Player of the Year

Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University

All-GCAC First Team

Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University

Myia Yelder, Philander Smith College

Ariana Hart, Dillard University

Katie Blackmon, Rust College

Dasia Turner, Philander Smith College

All-GCAC Second Team

Diamond Hawthorne, Wiley College

Anayah Davis, Fisk University

Nekaya Williams, Oakwood University

Kaitlyn Davis, Wiley College

Berniya Hardin, Tougaloo College

All-Defensive Team

Maya Buckhanon, Fisk University

Myia Yelder, Philander Smith College

Dasia Turner, Philander Smith College

Katie Blackmon, Rust College

Dilliard, Ariana Hart, Dillard University

