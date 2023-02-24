Things To Know Friday, February 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020

Deshawn Douglas no longer faces a manslaughter charge for killing his neighbor in 2020, reaching a deal with prosecutors earlier this month that his lawyer maintains is proof he acted in self-defense. Douglas shot and killed his neighbor, Chris Miln, after a confrontation captured on video, where Miln could be seen strangling him. Douglas’ attorney, Scott Gilbert, told WLBT in 2021 that Miln had threatened to hit Douglas with a shovel a few months before the killing, which led to Douglas pressing an assault charge against him. At the time, supporters and legal experts said they believed Douglas had a strong case for self-defense.

2. Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago denied release despite changed evidence

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled to keep Tasha Shelby behind bars despite the former medical examiner changing his ruling on the child’s cause of death from homicide to an accident in 2018. “Enough of my life has taken, enough of my children’s life has been taken and my family’s life and enough is enough. Please let me come home,” Tasha Shelby said. That’s the plea from Tasha Shelby, the woman convicted of killing her 2-year-old stepson Brian Thompson. From a payphone in Central Mississippi Correction Facility, Tasha continues her two-decade-long fight for freedom, even after a federal judge ruled against her petition to be released.

3. House Democrats speak out in opposition of HB 1020

House Democrats voice their opposition to the bill aimed at creating an appointed court system and CCID expansion in the capital city. House Bill 1020 is now in the Senate where Jackson and Hinds county legislators hope it will die. House Democrats speak out against House Bill 1020 which is now in the Senate. The Jackson and Hinds Delegations were joined by lawmakers from across the state to urge senators to not take action on the legislation. The group said Republican lawmakers have repeatedly ignored their requests for funds for fighting crime in the capital city but allocated $18 million dollars for the Capital Police to patrol only eight percent of the city.

