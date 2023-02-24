Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Rihanna’s halftime show drew over 100 FCC complaints, reports say

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WVUE) - With almost 119 million viewers tuning into Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime, some people didn’t enjoy it. It caused much outrage, making people complain to the Federal Communications Commission.

TMZ obtained 103 complaints made to the FCC about the Super Bowl broadcast; according to the reports, most of them were about Rihanna’s performance.

Many complaints compared Rihanna’s performance to porn; others clutched their pearls, complaining it was overly sexualized.

A viewer in Utah complained, “This year, the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

One viewer in California even compared Rihanna’s performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at the Grammys, saying, “I don’t care what someone worships, but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography, and as an adult, I don’t wish to see it ... Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?”

With all the negativity, Rihanna drew a lot of positive reactions to her performance. She was the second most-watched halftime show behind Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Rihanna’s viewership outgained the game by nearly five million.

This was Rihanna’s first live performance since the 2018 Grammys and her first since giving birth to her son last May. She revealed she was pregnant with her second child during the halftime show. This caused Twitter to go into a frenzy, making the site crash due to a surge in site traffic.

Rihanna announced this week that she is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars. It will be broadcasted on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

