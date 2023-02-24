Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’

Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’
Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) - An Oxford woman is facing charges in connection with a domestic case.

Lauren Graves, 42, was arrested and charged with domestic violence - aggravated assault.

Police officers responded to a house on Pinecrest Drive Thursday morning.

There they found a man with what they said was a “life-threatening puncture wound.” He is being treated at a regional hospital.

Bond for Graves was set at $25,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
Annie Mae Carson, 67
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020

Latest News

From left to right: Josh Carter, 19, Ecclecious Nelson, 21
JPD: two arrested for grand larceny, burglary of a dwelling
Dontrell Rowan, 20
New suspect identified in the murder of 15-year-old in September
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’