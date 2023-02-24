Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) - An Oxford woman is facing charges in connection with a domestic case.
Lauren Graves, 42, was arrested and charged with domestic violence - aggravated assault.
Police officers responded to a house on Pinecrest Drive Thursday morning.
There they found a man with what they said was a “life-threatening puncture wound.” He is being treated at a regional hospital.
Bond for Graves was set at $25,000.
