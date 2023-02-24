Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis(Ole Miss Athletics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has begun a nationwide search for a new head men’s basketball coach after the school and Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The announcement came Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter via the team’s official Twitter account.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty, and his family the very best in the future.”

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.

