Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss has begun a nationwide search for a new head men’s basketball coach after the school and Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The announcement came Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter via the team’s official Twitter account.

ANNOUNCEMENT | A nationwide search has now begun for a new head coach, as Ole Miss and Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways.https://t.co/A5zaa3y1Ka pic.twitter.com/8WHpMWFSHN — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 24, 2023

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty, and his family the very best in the future.”

Davis spent five seasons at the helm of the Ole Miss basketball team, compiling a 74-79 overall record. The Rebels posted a 10-18 mark and 2-13 in conference play this year.

