New suspect identified in the murder of 15-year-old in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new suspect has been revealed in the murder of a 15-year-old that occurred in September of 2022.

Four individuals were previously charged for the murder of Jerimiah Howard of Hermanville, Mississippi on September 19, 2022, after the victim was shot and killed

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Dontrell Rowan, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with with one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of the teenager and one count of conspiracy to commit the attempted murder of another individual involved.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests will be forthcoming.

