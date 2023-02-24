Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

NAACP hosts town hall on marijuana vote in Clinton

By Christopher Fields
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I trust science and if scientists say it’s going to help with pain and save people’s lives, I believe it’s totally up to the citizens.”

The NAACP chapter in Clinton hosted that forum Thursday night. Clinton residents and city leaders shared mixed reactions about allowing marijuana businesses in the city.

”What the people I think want is I think is the ability to have a choice, so let the science direct that, the physician and patient relationship reflect that in which we go forward,” Dr. Berthone Mock-Muhammed said.

Last year, Governor Tate Reeves signed legislation to legalize medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and sickle cell disease.

Yet, the city had the option to opt-in or out of the law.

”The citizens of Clinton voted for Medical Marijuana during the initiative vote, so when the board made the decision to opt-out, I was hoping the citizens would have the opportunity to vote again to make their opposition clear,” Ricki Garnett said.

Others at the meeting only see the negative impacts

”Well, in my opinion, I don’t see the value of it being here. It’s not what our city stands for… It’s not like you can’t get it from other places… people go to Jackson to go to the doctor,” Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said.

Residents will let their voices be heard in the upcoming election. To pass, the referendum must garner 50% of the vote plus one.

You can vote next Tuesday at the Traceway Park Administration building in Clinton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
One lane was blocked as a result of several police cruisers on the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say

Latest News

Honoring the rich history of the E.F. Young Hotel, which once served as one of the only hotels...
Honoring the rich history of the E.F. Young Hotel, one of the only hotels in MS where African Americans could stay
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago denied release despite changed evidence
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago denied release despite changed evidence
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago denied release despite changed evidence