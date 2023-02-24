NAACP hosts town hall on marijuana vote in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I trust science and if scientists say it’s going to help with pain and save people’s lives, I believe it’s totally up to the citizens.”

The NAACP chapter in Clinton hosted that forum Thursday night. Clinton residents and city leaders shared mixed reactions about allowing marijuana businesses in the city.

”What the people I think want is I think is the ability to have a choice, so let the science direct that, the physician and patient relationship reflect that in which we go forward,” Dr. Berthone Mock-Muhammed said.

Last year, Governor Tate Reeves signed legislation to legalize medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and sickle cell disease.

Yet, the city had the option to opt-in or out of the law.

”The citizens of Clinton voted for Medical Marijuana during the initiative vote, so when the board made the decision to opt-out, I was hoping the citizens would have the opportunity to vote again to make their opposition clear,” Ricki Garnett said.

Others at the meeting only see the negative impacts

”Well, in my opinion, I don’t see the value of it being here. It’s not what our city stands for… It’s not like you can’t get it from other places… people go to Jackson to go to the doctor,” Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher said.

Residents will let their voices be heard in the upcoming election. To pass, the referendum must garner 50% of the vote plus one.

You can vote next Tuesday at the Traceway Park Administration building in Clinton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

