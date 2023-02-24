Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine is being hailed as a hero Friday for finding a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.

“I said a prayer about 10 minutes before I found him,” Roy Link told Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for Joshua “JJ” Rowland since he was reported missing by his parents. Sheriff’s officials said the boy left the home in Brooksville while one of his parents was asleep.

“Roy Link is the man of the year here in Hernando County,” the sheriff said.

Brooksville is about 50 miles north of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The boy was found in the woods a “good distance” from his house, Nienhuis said.

“The good news is he did not end up in any water, obviously, and he was not abducted,” the sheriff said. “He was found in the woods. He seems to be fine. He’s definitely going to have something to tell his kids and grandkids about.”

The sheriff said he was overwhelmed by the large number of volunteers who turned out to look for the child.

The boy was checked by paramedics and appeared to be fine, the sheriff said.

“I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one,” he said. “I’m sure mom and dad are going to keep an eye on him from this point forward.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
Annie Mae Carson, 67
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020

Latest News

Jackson's third-party water manager says a private contractor has officially taken over...
‘Here to stay’: Jacobs takes over operations of Jackson’s water system
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Minnesota boy
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh cross-examination continues
Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’
Oxford woman arrested after man sent to hospital with ‘life-threatening puncture wound’