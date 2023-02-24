Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
Annie Mae Carson, 67
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020
DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020

Latest News

Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
WLBT at 6p
Gluckstadt ordinance banning smoking in public places takes effect next month
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan