JPD: two arrested for grand larceny, burglary of a dwelling

From left to right: Josh Carter, 19, Ecclecious Nelson, 21
From left to right: Josh Carter, 19, Ecclecious Nelson, 21(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for grand larceny and burglary of a dwelling in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 19-year-old Josh Carter was arrested and charged with grand larceny around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the 600 block of Lake Glen Place.

Ecclecious Nelson, 21, was arrested and charged by Jackson police Thursday morning around 10 a.m. for burglary of a dwelling at the 1100 block of 1st Avenue.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

