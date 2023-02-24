‘It’s just a serious problem’: Jackson man says leak has gone on for three years, with no relief

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is pleading for help to address a major water main break on his property, one that has created a Jacuzzi-sized hole where the leak is located.

“About six weeks ago, they came out here to try to fix the leak and during that time they couldn’t,” said Victor Dorman, owner of CHS Buildings on U.S. 18.

The business, which sells custom-made buildings, is in Hinds County but is served by the city of Jackson’s water system.

“They came back three weeks later, which was three weeks ago, tried to fix it again and still did not fix the leak,” he said. “I’ve just got water pouring out of hole over there.”

Dorman, a retired high school coach, says the leak has gone on for years.

He led WLBT reporters behind a blue metal storage building, where a fence had been taken down and a load of dirt had been brought in.

“They started digging out here, but the grass is so saturated for three years that the track slipped off into the muck... and the rest of the afternoon was spent digging the track hoe back out of the mud,” he said.

A second, larger hot tub-sized hole is located where the heavy equipment sank. That spot, too, has since filled with water.

A pair of work boots left where a piece of heavy equipment sank in the mud. The track hoe was brought out to help repair a water leak on U.S. 18. (WLBT)

“They went down in the hole with a ladder, cut the pipe, while I was still here, and I thought they were fixing to splice it back together, and I came back that next Monday morning, and here it is,” he said, referring to the first hole.

Water at the site was turned off for about three weeks, and a pump was used to drain the spot before workers went in.

On Thursday, that water was running again, releasing what Dorman says is thousands of gallons a day.

“The fact is that over the last few years, I’ve had to bring people in to weed-eat, because we couldn’t cut with mowers,” he said. “I’ve spent thousands of dollars just to keep the place clean.”

He estimates one worker killed 15 water moccasins in the last two years.

His saturated property aside, Dorman wonders how the leak impacts nearby water pressure.

The city loses about 30 million gallon of water a day through leaks and breaks in its distribution system, according to Interim Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin.

Henifin, who was appointed to take over Jackson’s water system back in November, recently announced a “find it and fix it” campaign to identify breaks like the one at CHS and repair them.

The program, which is headed up by IMS Engineers, will focus on the initial backlog of leaks reported into the city’s call center, as well as new reports that come in.

Henifin says $8 million will be dedicated to the program in its first year.

As for the Dorman’s leak, Henifin asked us to text him the address and said crews would take a look Friday morning.

Dorman, meanwhile, hopes the break gets repaired as quickly as possible. “And not just me. I feel sorry for these residents. I live in Jackson. I live in South Jackson. So, I’ve had water problems for years. Every time it freezes up, my water’s down and I lose pressure,” he said. “It’s just a serious problem.”

