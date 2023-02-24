House Democrats speak out in opposition of HB 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Democrats voice their opposition to the bill aimed at creating an appointed court system and CCID expansion in the capital city.

House Bill 1020 is now in the Senate where Jackson and Hinds county legislators hope it will die.

House Democrats speak out against House Bill 1020 which is now in the Senate. The Jackson and Hinds Delegations were joined by lawmakers from across the state to urge senators to not take action on the legislation.

The group said Republican lawmakers have repeatedly ignored their requests for funds for fighting crime in the capital city but allocated $18 million dollars for the Capital Police to patrol only eight percent of the city.

“This is about carving out a portion of the city and making a distinction between Jacksonians, those who warrant additional investment, and those who would be left to deal with the issues facing our city with limited resources and virtually no support from our state government,” said Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr.(D) District 71.

House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Moore said there is only one reason the Hinds county delegation’s bills are not addressed and nobody wants to talk about it.

“We look at this as something that they don’t need to do. It shouldn’t happen. They should listen to the people in Jackson,” said Moore. “And we should get back to the work of saving hospitals, funding schools, making sure our roads are fixed, and making sure w take care of the health and welfare of the people of the state of Mississippi.

According to Senator David Blount of Jackson, all senators who live in the capital city oppose the bill that would take voting rights away from residents.

“Obviously we are outnumbered in the Senate, but we are working to kill this bill and if we’re not able to kill it we’re gonna be working to amend it and change it because it is not acceptable in the form that passed the House,” said Blount (D) District 29.

House Democrats hope the bill does not get out of committee but said they have a plan and will work with the Senate to make changes to it before it returns to the House.

