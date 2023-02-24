Gluckstadt ordinance banning smoking in public places takes effect next month

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoking in a public place in Gluckstadt could soon cost you, following the passage of a new ordinance by the mayor and board of aldermen.

Last week, the mayor and approved passed an ordinance banning smoking in public places.

Smokers caught violating the rule could face an initial fine of no more than $50.

Those who own or manage public places who allow smokers to light up could face fines anywhere from $100 to $500, as well as possible jail time.

The ordinance was passed on February 14 and will go into effect 30 days from that.

“We had passed an ordinance that restricted the use of electronic cigarettes, vaping, synthetic tobacco the meeting before last,” said Mayor Walter Morrison.

Anti-smoking activists contacted the mayor afterward, telling him that they applauded the effort, but the ordinance didn’t go far enough.

“[They said], ‘Did you know that the city of Gluckstadt is the only municipality that allows indoor smoking in public places?’ And I said, I had absolutely no idea,” he recalled. “So, I worked with the lawyer for the city, we prepared a draft ordinance, and I presented it to the board and the board unanimously approved it.”

The ordinance prohibits smoking in most public places, including city buildings, schools, retail shops, restaurants, bars, indoor sports arenas, enclosed places in outdoor arenas and theaters.

Smoking shall also be prohibited in places of employment and in certain outdoor locations, including within 20 feet of building entrances, outdoor restaurants and bars, outdoor malls and parking structures.

Hotels also must limit smoking rooms to 20 percent of their units, and smoke from those units may not infiltrate other parts of the facility.

Linda Jordan-Jefferson, project director for the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Madison, Yazoo and Holmes Counties, and the Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi, applauds the measure’s passage.

“Our ordinance is to protect our citizens in all the communities that we serve from the harmful effects of breathing in second-hand smoke,” she said. “Even a brief encounter or exposure of second-hand smoke is harmful and has immediate effects on our bodies.”

Jordan-Jefferson says people who are exposed to second-hand smoke daily are more likely to get sick or suffer chronic conditions compared to those that are not exposed.

She says limiting smoking to certain areas in public areas does not prevent exposure.

“The smoke is airborne and coming over to the non-smoking side,” she said. “And then, when you get home, you smell the smoke in your hair, you smell the smoke in your clothes... and now you’re infesting your home and brining all of that into your home.”

Areas exempt from the ban included private residences, except when they’re used as childcare, adult day care or health care facilities, private clubs with no employees and certain outdoor places of employment.

The ordinance also gives owners the ability to declare entire establishments smoke free, as long as they post “no smoking” signs or the international “no smoking” symbol. In those cases, signs must be posted at every entrance and ash trays must be removed.

According to the coalition, there are 181 smoke-free municipalities in the state, including 150 that restrict use of electronic cigarettes.

Another city, West, Mississippi, also passed a ban on smoking in public places.

