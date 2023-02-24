First Alert Forecast: cool north, warm south Friday; trending warmer through weekend

FRIDAY: The front will slip southward by Friday, stalling briefly before moving back northward. This will cause a large spread in highs ranging from the lower to middle 60s north to lower 80s south, depending on your location in relation to the front. Widely scattered showers may develop near the front to round out the work week – highest coverage before mid-day. We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our wavering front will gradually lift northward through Saturday, pushing highs back into the 70s and 80s for all. Expect mostly to mainly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers here and there. We’ll get back on equal footing for Sunday with morning clouds fade to sunshine breaks with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will sweep through Monday – yielding a risk for a few storms – an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Beyond that, we’ll trend quiet and dry for Tuesday, gradually trending warmer again, toward mid-late next week. Another system looks to make its presence known over the area by Thursday and Friday.

