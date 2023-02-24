Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: above normal temperatures to continue into the weekend

Warm this weekend
Warm this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A stalled frontal boundary will create a large spread in temperatures across the area this afternoon. Those to the north will likely see the most noticeable changes in the weather today with highs in the 60s. Near the I-20 corridor temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect it to feel more spring like farther south where temperatures look to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There could be a few showers north of the front today, but most spots should stay dry and mainly cloudy. Clouds will hang around during the overnight period as low temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s.

This stationary front will gradually begin lifting northward by Saturday, allowing for temperatures to climb back to the 70s to lower 80s for most location in central Mississippi. We will still notice a decent amount of clouds around tomorrow with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. More sun breaks are expected into Sunday with highs well above normal in the lower to middle 80s.

Our next weather maker is on track to move in on Monday of early next week. Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with this front as it rolls in. A slight drop in temperatures and humidity is expected in the wake of the front on Tuesday before trending warmer again by mid to late week. More unsettled weather is also possible during this time from another frontal system.

