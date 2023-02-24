DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit in Mississippi is fighting gun violence with a bold, visual crime scene reenactment at the middle and high schools.

Stop the Violence Mississippi organizes elected and appointed officials, such as police, a coroner, a district attorney, and others, then trains them on how to present the message to students.

The hope is for students to understand what happens after a crime, who is affected, and the importance of their choices.

In previous presentations, rooms were packed and the message resonated.

The organizer and visionary behind the project, Lisa-Williams Augustine, spoke with WLBT’s Sharie Nicole on our new digital desk.

