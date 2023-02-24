Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A non-profit in Mississippi is fighting gun violence with a bold, visual crime scene reenactment at the middle and high schools.

Stop the Violence Mississippi organizes elected and appointed officials, such as police, a coroner, a district attorney, and others, then trains them on how to present the message to students.

The hope is for students to understand what happens after a crime, who is affected, and the importance of their choices.

In previous presentations, rooms were packed and the message resonated.

The organizer and visionary behind the project, Lisa-Williams Augustine, spoke with WLBT’s Sharie Nicole on our new digital desk.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
Annie Mae Carson, 67
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
St. Andrew’s celebrates first-ever African American student
St. Andrew’s celebrates first-ever African American student admitted in 1967

Latest News

From left to right: Josh Carter, 19, Ecclecious Nelson, 21
JPD: two arrested for grand larceny, burglary of a dwelling
Dontrell Rowan, 20
New suspect identified in the murder of 15-year-old in September
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’
DIGITAL DESK: Miss. non-profit reenacts crime scenes at schools in effort to ‘Stop the Violence’
Jackson Water/Sewer Billing Office
Could the company installing Jackson’s water meters take over the billing system?