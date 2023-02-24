DA drops manslaughter charge against Rankin County man who killed his neighbor in 2020

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Deshawn Douglas no longer faces a manslaughter charge for killing his neighbor in 2020, reaching a deal with prosecutors earlier this month that his lawyer maintains is proof he acted in self-defense.

Douglas shot and killed his neighbor, Chris Miln, after a confrontation captured on video, where Miln could be seen strangling him.

Douglas’ attorney, Scott Gilbert, told WLBT in 2021 that Miln had threatened to hit Douglas with a shovel a few months before the killing, which led to Douglas pressing an assault charge against him.

At the time, supporters and legal experts said they believed Douglas had a strong case for self-defense.

Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett offered a plea deal to Douglas two weeks ago, dropping the manslaughter charge but keeping the charge of tampering with evidence, because Douglas got rid of the gun used in the killing.

Douglas agreed and a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Douglas is also not permitted to have any contact with Miln’s wife.

Gilbert told WLBT that he expects Douglas will be eligible for parole after a little more than two years.

“The resolution of the case reflects the judgment of the DA’s office and the Sheriff that Shawn acted in self-defense. Throughout this process, the DA’s office and the Sheriff were always willing to receive and consider the evidence we provided. We greatly appreciate their approach to the case,” Gilbert said in a statement to WLBT.

Gilbert said his client regrets disposing of the gun, but he and his family are happy to have this behind them.

“Once he has completed his sentence, his conviction will be eligible to be expunged and he will have the opportunity to live his life without being a felon,” Gilbert said.

