Mothers of Murdered Sons
Crossing guard hit by car in Southaven

(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near DeSoto Central Primary School.

The incident happened at the corner of Getwell Road and South Cherry Drive.

Southaven Police say the crossing guard was treated for back and leg pain at the hospital.

Police say the crossing guard was hit from behind in the center lane while directing traffic.

It’s unclear if the driver, who stayed at the scene, will face any charges.

