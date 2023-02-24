Could the company installing Jackson’s water meters take over the billing system?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A firm hired to replace water meters in the capital city is now being eyed to take over Jackson’s entire billing system.

Jackson water manager Ted Henifin says he’s asked Sustainability Partners to draw up a proposal to take over management of all aspects of water billing, from meter installation to monthly collections.

“[They would] be responsible all the way to the point where the meter is read, the bill gets sent out, the cash gets collected and they hand us the cash,” he said.

“If we can find that proposal, if it’s affordable and we can make it work, that would be my goal.”

Sustainability Partners was initially brought on years ago to help Jackson acquire the meters needed to replace the devices installed as part of the failed Siemens contract.

In late 2020, the council approved amending that contract to allow SP to also install and maintain the devices. Approximately 50,000 residential meters had to be installed across the city.

Henifin issued a stop work order on meter installations in December, saying thousands of them had been improperly installed.

The following month, he told reporters he was looking to end the city’s contract with the Arizona-based company as part of his long-term financial planning model.

Since then, Henifin has reversed course. In February, meter installations resumed, with the third-party administrator saying contractors would continue to install new meters while simultaneously adjusting the ones put in incorrectly.

On Wednesday, he told members of the Jackson City Council Water Billing and Ad Hoc Committee installations would likely continue through the end of the calendar year.

“I know they like putting in the new meters and don’t like fixing the old ones. So, I’ll probably have to exert myself again into the situation to... make sure they’re progress on the adjustments while they’re installing the ones,” he said.

“They can’t be finished until the other ones done.”

Henifin was appointed interim third-party manager in charge of the city’s water system and water billing system as part of a November court order handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

Under provisions of the order, the ITPM is responsible for implementing a list of priority projects to bring the system into compliance with federal drinking water laws.

He also is responsible for finding the funding to make those improvements.

Henifin released details of his financial plan in January, where he presented four options for raising revenue, including one that would do away with the existing SP contract by 2030.

Part of Henifin’s sea change could be the cost of SP’s buyout. Henifin told WLBT ending the contract now would cost Jackson about $60 million. By comparison, once all the meters are installed, they will cost the city about $10 million a year to maintain.

“It’s expensive to continue. It’s also going to be expensive to get out of,” he said. “So, all the scenarios have the metering in it, because we’re in a contract that’s not easy to get out of, and I’m not sure we’ll find a way out.”

Henifin, meanwhile, says it’s too early to tell what a management proposal from SP would look like, or how it would impact employees currently working in the city’s water billing office.

Under a recent contract Henifin signed with another firm to manage the city’s water plants, all employees there had to take jobs with the company or be transferred.

It was unclear how many employees would be impacted if Sustainability took over billing management.

“Potentially, we’d have to readjust to staff according to what’s left with us, which would still be a call center for water issues,” he said. “We’d be dispatching contractors, we’d be managing the contractors. We’d do a lot of roles but it may not be the same roles we have today.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.