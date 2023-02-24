Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - The Tupelo Police Department received an anonymous tip leading to a sexual battery arrest.

On February 15, detectives said the tip was pertaining to a possible inappropriate relationship between a local youth pastor and a minor.

A week later on February 22, 26-year-old Alexander R. Blackwelder of Tupelo was taken into custody by the Tupelo Police Department and charged with two counts of sexual battery-position of trust or authority of a child and one count of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Blackwelder to be held without bond.

The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
Annie Mae Carson, 67
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
St. Andrew’s celebrates first-ever African American student
St. Andrew’s celebrates first-ever African American student admitted in 1967

Latest News

Jackson Water/Sewer Billing Office
Could the company installing Jackson’s water meters take over the billing system?
Tyrone Wilson, 50
50-year-old detainee found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, February 24
Crossing guard hit by car in Southaven