Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - The Tupelo Police Department received an anonymous tip leading to a sexual battery arrest.

On February 15, detectives said the tip was pertaining to a possible inappropriate relationship between a local youth pastor and a minor.

A week later on February 22, 26-year-old Alexander R. Blackwelder of Tupelo was taken into custody by the Tupelo Police Department and charged with two counts of sexual battery-position of trust or authority of a child and one count of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Blackwelder to be held without bond.

The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

