50-year-old detainee found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the death of an inmate who died Friday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Tyrone Wilson, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Raymond Detention Center shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Wilson is a detainee, but no information was released about what he’s accused of or what happened.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

