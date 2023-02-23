Careers
Woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting pedestrian with her car

Annie Mae Carson, 67
Annie Mae Carson, 67(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting a man with her vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Annie Mae Carson, 67, was driving on North Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. when she hit Kenny Ray Smith, 61, while he was walking.

Smith died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Carson has now been charged with manslaughter - culpable negligence, careless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road causing an accident.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

