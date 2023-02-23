Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan

As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

***WARNING: The following video is graphic in nature, and viewer discretion is advised.***

WLOX has chosen to edit the video only to blur the faces of the minors involved and to remove footage of McMillan’s body once he is no longer responsive.

