Vicksburg pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle after driver fell asleep

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after the driver of a vehicle fell asleep behind the wheel and struck him, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man, a 61-year-old, was walking on North Washington Street when he was hit, according to reports.

Vicksburg Daily News says the driver of the vehicle had just gotten off of work.

After falling asleep, the vehicle veered to the left, crossed the centerline of the street and ran onto the shoulder.

Vicksburg Police Department and other emergency officials responded to the scene.

