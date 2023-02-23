Things To Know Thursday, February 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car

“He was a God-fearing person, he was a loving person, and he was my best friend. He was my everything. He was my support system.” Jacqueline Kelker says she is heartbroken after receiving news over the weekend that her son died. But she says what hurts, even more, is that she hasn’t been given any information about what led to his death. The footage was taken by a witness of the incident from that night. JPD confirmed they were called to the scene Friday night after receiving reports that individuals were firing shots at each other while driving vehicles on Gallatin and South Streets.

2. WATCH: Video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. As part of the investigation, the jury reviewed video from the night of the shooting.

The first video shows a combination of dash cam and body cam footage, edited by the investigating agency. As you’ll see, certain portions are slowed down and certain elements have been circled.

The second video shows footage from the body camera of the officer who shot Jaheim McMillan. The third video shows dash cam footage from the first patrol car that arrived on the scene.

3. ‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox (Family)

A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Louisville, Mississippi. According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox around 4:30 p.m. Her father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes. She was taken to the Winston County Medical Center where she passed away due to her injuries. “Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Stokes’ father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT. In a Facebook post, Stokes said that Sydnee Claire was “loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.” “You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added. Mississippi Highway Patrol accident reconstructionists were requested, according to the release, and are assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.