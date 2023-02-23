No active shooter at Whitten Middle School, JPS says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting outside Whitten Middle School prompted the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, the district says.

According to Jackson Public Schools, there were reports of gunshots outside of the school Thursday.

“This did not happen on school property,” JPS stated in a social media post. “There was not an active shooter at the school.”

According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, three people were walking on the sidewalk and heard what sounded like gunshots. That’s when they ran into the school.

Davis said it is not known who the three people were, only that they were males. No shell casings have been discovered.

Class is now underway at Whitten and the students are safe.

The Jackson Police Department and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating the incident.

