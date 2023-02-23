No active shooter at middle school, JPS says

Careers
Large police presence forms at Whitten Middle School, but conflicting reports as to why
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting outside Whitten Middle School prompted the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, the district says.

According to Jackson Public Schools, there were reports of a gunshot outside of the school Thursday.

“This did not happen on school property,” JPS stated in a social media post. “There was not an active shooter at the school.”

Class is now underway at Whitten and the students are safe.

The Jackson Police Department and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating the incident.

