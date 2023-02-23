No active shooter at middle school, JPS says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting outside Whitten Middle School prompted the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, the district says.

According to Jackson Public Schools, there were reports of a gunshot outside of the school Thursday.

“This did not happen on school property,” JPS stated in a social media post. “There was not an active shooter at the school.”

Class is now underway at Whitten and the students are safe.

The Jackson Police Department and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.