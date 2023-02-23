Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man wanted for stealing golf cart in Canton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A golf cart was stolen off a business’s property in Canton Wednesday morning.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the golf cart was taken from Ladd’s, a golf cart business store around 1:11 a.m.

The man was seen on a surveillance camera wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121 or Crimestoppers.

