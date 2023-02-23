Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

JPS teachers develop program to address students’ mental and emotional needs recognized after COVID-19

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson Public School teachers noticed a difference in students after COVID and developed a plan to address their mental and emotional needs.

From isolation to bullying, the new program is giving children a brighter outlook on dealing with life’s struggles. Inside Johnson Elementary third and fourth graders are learning skills to be optimistic, welcoming and problem solvers.

“You can make new friends this way, and this is how I make my friends,” said fourth grader Brendino Fields.

The 10-year-old and third grader Keshonna Wells are among the students taking JES (Johnson Elementary School) CARES. It stands for Changing Attitudes and Refining Emotional Self Awareness. The program helps students understand their emotions and express them positively.

“It’s a beautiful program for you to have like no bullying and no being mean and having great strength, energy and having emotions,” said Wells.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are devoted to Social Emotional Learning. English Language and Arts teachers Bre’Ana Marshall and Barquita Stanton surveyed parents and students and started the program last May.

“We are providing them now young in third and fourth grade to have this mindset to have this tool this repertoire of things that I can do so that I’m not violently lashing out and insulting people,” said Marshall. “I can calm down, and I can use strategies that help me be kind and nurturing to others.”

“We help our students understand their strengths, what they’re strong in,” said Stanton. “It helps them gain self confidence, self advocacy, and it motivates them to be kind to one another.”

Students at Johnson are the first in the district using this program. Marshall and Stanton hope it will expand to schools throughout the district.

They want to get an early start with elementary students who can acquire the skills they can use through adulthood.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
JPD investigating crime scene on Clinton Circle in West Jackson
One lane was blocked as a result of several police cruisers on the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say

Latest News

A glimpse inside the rear entrance into the Briarwood One building.
Briarwood One owner asking chancery court to block his arrest, demolition of building
WLBT promotes Kristal Howell to General Sales Manager
WLBT promotes Kristal Howell to General Sales Manager
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy; may be with 58-year-old woman
Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy; may be with 58-year-old woman