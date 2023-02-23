HPD: Vehicle of missing Ala. woman involved in crash Monday night, according to ALEA

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The vehicle of an Alabama woman who was reported missing after traveling to Jackson was involved in an overnight crash in Alabama Monday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, HPD was notified by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers that the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to Tameka Williams was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Williams, 47, of Theodore Ala., was reported missing by family members after she did not return from a trip to Jackson to purchase a vehicle. Family members said that she was in the process of returning to Alabama after she did not buy the vehicle.

HPD says Williams stopped at Stuckey’s on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg around 7 p.m. Monday. She reportedly told family members that she was getting back on the highway.

Williams was last seen wearing an orange shirt, light brown jacket and khaki pants.

WDAM has reached out to the Alabama Highway Patrol to confirm if Williams was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but due to not having the name of the reporting officer, they could not give us that information at this time.

WDAM will continue to monitor the situation and update elements when more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.