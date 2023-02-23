House clears bill that would give one neighborhood ability to come off Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Northeast Jackson neighborhood is one step closer to being able to come off of Jackson’s water system.

On Thursday, the House passed S.B. 2433, which would allow the Country Club of Jackson Homeowners Association to switch back to the well system it used prior to its annexation in the 1970s.

The measure passed on a 76-36, with eight members absent or not voting and one other voting present.

“That’s good news,” said District 25 Sen. Walter Michel, the bill’s author.

Michel was unaware the measure passed when he spoke to WLBT. “If it wasn’t changed then it goes to the governor.”

A motion to reconsider was entered by Reps. Earle Banks, Scott Bounds and Brent Anderson.

Michel says the motion is likely a formality, but would have to be tabled before the bill is forwarded to Gov. Tate Reeves.

Rep. Shanda Yates presented the bill on the House floor.

“This bill would simply allow eligible homeowners associations within an eligible municipality to use well water instead of the municipal water system,” she said. “Also, it has to be a homeowners association that has an existing well that is capable of providing water to its residents.”

Yates was questioned by several members of the Jackson delegation. Rep. Ronnie Crudup asked who would pay for expenses related to the legislation. Banks asked what neighborhood it was written for.

Yates said the bill was written specifically for Country Club, but other qualifying neighborhoods could exist. She said the association would be responsible for any costs.

The legislation only applies to neighborhoods in cities of more than 100,000 people. It would give CCJ permission to come off city water permanently or during emergencies.

Residents in those neighborhoods would still have to pay the city for sewer service as well as garbage collections.

Jackson would not pay for the well system and would have to sell its existing water infrastructure in the neighorhood to the association.

Country Club has 192 homes located in the northeast corner of the capital city. The subdivision was constructed in the 1960s. At the time, it was located outside the Jackson city limits, and a well system was constructed to provide homes there with water. The neighborhood switched over to Jackson’s system after it was annexed in the 1970s.

CCJ’s wells still provide water to the Country Club and is subject to regular Mississippi State Department of Health regulations.

Association President Breck Hines previously told WLBT the association had not officially decided to come off Jackson water, but wanted the option.

