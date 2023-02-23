First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues as we had another day in the 80s. The record high on Wednesday is 84 and we could easily tie or break this record. It’s been quite windy on Wednesday with winds gusting to 45mph so far in the metro area. The winds will lighten a little bit overnight and on Thursday, but with breezy conditions continuing. A little fog or a few showers are possible overnight with lows in the 60s, before partly sunny and breezy weather returns us to the middle 80s on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday will bring us partly sunny skies with a few showers possible, with otherwise highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The average high is 64 this time of year and the average low is 41. Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 5:53pm.

