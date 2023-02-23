Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth possible today

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While today won’t be as windy, it will be very warm and spring-like with near-record temperatures. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will build in overnight, in addition to a few showers a front drops into the area from the north. Low temperatures will range from the 50s to the north to the 60s farther south as the front stalls out.

This front will create a large spread in temperatures on Friday as it remains stationary overhead. Those in our southernmost areas won’t see much of a change in the weather tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Highs will be closer to the upper 60s/lower 70s closer to the I-20 corridor and cooler to the north where temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

By the weekend, we should all get on the same page as the front lifts back north, allowing for warm, moist air to surge in. There will be a slight chance for a few showers Saturday with highs right around 80 degrees. Sunshine will break out more into Sunday with temperatures slightly warmer in the lower and middle 80s. Our next cold front will roll in early next week bringing us the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. We should see a slight drop in temperatures and humidity in the wake of the front by Tuesday.

