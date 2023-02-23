First Alert Forecast: near-record highs Thursday; large temp spread Friday

THURSDAY: An approaching front will help to squeeze out another very warm day across central and southwest Mississippi. Morning clouds will fade to sunny breaks by afternoon as we warm into the middle 80s, nearing a record high. A shower or two could mix in, but many will remain dry. A few more showers could mix in late Thursday into Friday as a front slips into the region.

FRIDAY: The front will slip southward by Friday, stalling briefly before moving back northward. This will cause a large spread in highs ranging from the lower to middle 60s north to lower 80s south, depending on your location in relation to the front. Widely scattered showers may develop near the front to round out the work week – highest coverage before mid-day. We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will retreat northward into the final weekend of February. This will rebound highs back into the 70s and lower 80s with variably cloudy skies and opportunities for stray showers to mix in from time to time. Our next system will sweep through Monday – yielding a risk for a few storms – an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Beyond that, we’ll trend quiet and dry for Tuesday, gradually trending warmer again, toward mid-late next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

