First Alert Forecast:

Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached a high of 87 degrees Thursday afternoon, which is a new record for the date, going back to 2012. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 70.  There will be a big spread in temperatures Friday as a front from the north drops in.  Temperatures will fall into the 60s north of Jackson, rise into the 70s in the middle of Mississippi and reach the 80s again in the southwest part of the state.  A few showers are also possible.  The weekend will be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and highs in the lower 80s.  A higher chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms is possible on Monday.  The severe threat looks very low right now.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s next week with rain chances remaining low.  The average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 42.

