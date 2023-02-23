Construction on Fondren parking garage slated to begin in late March

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction on a 500-space parking garage in the Fondren Business District is slated to get underway in late March.

“We’re starting the permitting process today. We expect to have it sometime in late March. At that point, we’ll be ready to hit the ground running,” said developer Jason Watkins.

The structure will be up to five stories and be located behind the Fondren Strip.

It is expected to alleviate parking concerns in the business district, and also provide parking for a larger development that will include apartments.

Watkins said plans will be presented to Jackson’s Site Plan Review Committee on Thursday.

Watkins is the co-developer of Highball Lanes, Capri Theater and the Pearl Tiki Bar, all of which are located in or next to the strip.

“It will be a paid garage. The fee has not been set but it’s intended to be a very low cost, $2 a turn,” he said. “That’s not set in stone, but the intent is to be a manageable or low cost.”

The project is being funded with a $20 million state loan awarded to Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The funds were allocated to the county during the 2022 legislative session.

So far, developers have requested $15 million for the work. The remaining funds are set aside to cover cost overruns and allow for expansion if needed, Watkins said.

Work will take nine months to complete and is being done by Andercorp.

Once completed, the garage will have access points along North State and Mitchell Avenue.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.