Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Construction on Fondren parking garage slated to begin in late March

Construction on a new parking garage in Fondren is expected to get underway in late March.
Construction on a new parking garage in Fondren is expected to get underway in late March.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction on a 500-space parking garage in the Fondren Business District is slated to get underway in late March.

“We’re starting the permitting process today. We expect to have it sometime in late March. At that point, we’ll be ready to hit the ground running,” said developer Jason Watkins.

The structure will be up to five stories and be located behind the Fondren Strip.

It is expected to alleviate parking concerns in the business district, and also provide parking for a larger development that will include apartments.

Watkins said plans will be presented to Jackson’s Site Plan Review Committee on Thursday.

Watkins is the co-developer of Highball Lanes, Capri Theater and the Pearl Tiki Bar, all of which are located in or next to the strip.

“It will be a paid garage. The fee has not been set but it’s intended to be a very low cost, $2 a turn,” he said. “That’s not set in stone, but the intent is to be a manageable or low cost.”

The project is being funded with a $20 million state loan awarded to Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The funds were allocated to the county during the 2022 legislative session.

So far, developers have requested $15 million for the work. The remaining funds are set aside to cover cost overruns and allow for expansion if needed, Watkins said.

Work will take nine months to complete and is being done by Andercorp.

Once completed, the garage will have access points along North State and Mitchell Avenue.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
One lane was blocked as a result of several police cruisers on the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 near Ellis Avenue, police say
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car
Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car

Latest News

Large police presence forms at Whitten Middle School, but conflicting reports as to why
No active shooter at Whitten Middle School, JPS says
Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her...
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of former ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, has died
Vicksburg Police Department
Vicksburg pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle after driver fell asleep
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan