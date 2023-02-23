Byram water leak invades neighborhood properties

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of the Robinson Estates neighborhood in west Byram have been battling a water leak since July 2022 and now they’re battling the city of Jackson.

Two sisters, Kimberly and Shania Collins, purchased a house in the community right before the leak began to wreak havoc on the neighborhood homes.

“I live in my home, I should be able to use my backyard, I should be able to use my home,” said Kimberly Collins.

As Kimberly alluded to, the backyard of the home is completely overgrown and covered in mud and algae.

Now, eight months since this leak began, the sisters are trying to shine a light on the city of Jackson’s neglect toward the situation.

Shania Collins says she’s had success contacting the city of Byram, but according to the city’s mayor, Richard White, the city can’t do any work due to the water leak stemming from a city of Jackson connection.

“The mayor of Byram, he brought his crew out to try and resolve the issue, but the city of Jackson has just been a dead end street,” said Kimberly Collins. “Nobody can use their backyard, we can’t mow our grass, it’s just terrible.”

“We don’t have no kind of agreement with Jackson to work on that,” said Mayor White. “That’s their equipment, their property.”

Mayor White says this leak is one of roughly 20-25 reported leaks in the city.

Interim third-party manager of Jackson’s water system, Ted Henifin, explained the plan for addressing long-standing water leaks.

“So, we’re going to provide the initial backlog of leaks that we know of. And we’ll be taking the calls in our call center for reports, putting them into a work order system, and then issuing them to IMS and a contractor.”

Mayor White, says Henifin told him the same thing last week, but nothing has happened yet.

“I’ve already talked to Ted about that, and he’s supposed to be getting back with me. He’s supposed to send somebody down here to take a list of the leaks and has not done that yet. And that’s been over a week ago.”

It is currently unknown when Henifin will begin recording the number of leaks not only in Byram, but also other areas in Jackson.

As a result, many residents told WLBT at the scene of the story that their monthly water bills have skyrocketed since the leak began.

