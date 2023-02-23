Asbury University revival comes to an end

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The 16-day spontaneous spiritual revival on Asbury University’s campus is in its last day in-person.

The non-stop praise and worship have been going on for almost 400 hours.

As thousands of people from all over the country and the world descended on the town of Wilmore, people are asking where does spiritual experience go from here?

The revival started on the morning of February 8th when students attended an ordinary chapel prayer that became extraordinary.

“At the end of service, students were dismissed; a few students lingered, and we had a really strong sense that we should

worship, and the more that we worshipped, we can sense God’s presence,” said Wimore resident George Dumaine.

Dumaine says after the first day, the right ingredients were present to keep the spiritual fire burning.

“And then God breathes his breath of life into a room it will just self-sustain for as long as people remain humble, remain unified,” Dumaine said.

School administrators have agreed to continue the revival online.

Wilmore is home to 6,000 people, but it was hosting 50 to 70 thousand during the revival.

“Over the weekend, we worked very closely with the city of Wilmore and law enforcement agencies, and they were like, ‘look, we can’t fit another car in Wilmore,’” said Asbury Communications Director Abby Laub.

On this last day of in-person revival, Asbury had already scheduled to host the National Collegiate Day of Prayer. It was set up two years ago.

You can see more of the revival on Asbury University’s website.

There will be a live stream at 8 p.m. for the National Collegiate Day of Prayer. Only students will be allowed to attend in person.

