Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of former ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, has died

HOLDEN, La. (WVUE) - Alicia Allain Schneider, the wife of former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, has died at age 53, the actor shared in a social media post Thursday (Feb. 23) morning.

In the post, the actor says that the family is requesting privacy at this time.

Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her husband at John Schneider Studios in Holden. She was a native of Brusly.

