1 arrested, 1 on the run after man murdered in Jackson
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been arrested but another suspect is on the run after a man was murdered in Jackson.

The incident happened on February 15 and Capitol Police responded to the call on Taylor Street.

When officers got there, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He has been identified as Joseph Reddix.

Earlier this week, police arrested Kenneth Gross, 35, in connection to the shooting. Lamarkus Moore remains at large and is wanted for the murder of Reddix.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

