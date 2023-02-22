Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
You can expect a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday

Tornado sirens went off Tuesday morning in Missouri as part of a statewide tornado drill.
Tornado sirens went off Tuesday morning in Missouri as part of a statewide tornado drill.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can expect to hear a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 22.

It’s a part of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi, which is February 20-25, 2022 as declared by Governor Reeves.

You will hear the warning sirens activated across the city and weather radios will sound as well.

Please take time, whether you are at home, work, school, or out shopping, to know what you will do and where you will go if a tornado threatens.

Last year Mississippi saw a record number of tornadoes, with 137 confirmed. Ninety-six of those occurred between March and May of 2022.

“We have seen just how important it is to be prepared for severe weather, especially during the spring season,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I encourage all Mississippians to review their severe weather preparedness plan or create one. Having a plan in place before a disaster strikes can be life-saving.”

“Severe weather can mean more than tornadoes,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Mississippi is prone to damaging wind, hail, flooding, and lightning associated with severe weather, and we want people to be prepared for it all.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to highlight different types of severe weather and ways to prepare for the upcoming spring severe weather season. MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round. Knowing a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in your area is also essential.

MEMA’s Disaster Guide also has additional severe weather preparedness tips: click here.

